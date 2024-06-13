Fortnite Rocket Racing v30.10 patch notes – New tracks and Metallica content

On June 13, a new Fortnite update v30.10 went live, adding tons of fresh content to the Battle Royale. The main face of this patch is a renowned rock group, Metallica.

Recommended Videos

Metallica needs no introduction. The group’s influence on music has been massive. The band has been active since 1981 and has released many iconic songs in its 40-year-old tenure, like Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, and Master of Puppets. With Fortnite’s ever-growing expansion and collaborations and Metallica’s world tour ongoing, it was bound to come true.

This time around, the new content isn’t limited only to skins. Tracks, items, quests, and a Rocket Racing bundle have been added— with more coming soon. If you’re a fan of the latter mode, here’s everything you need to know about the new additions.

All Metallica tracks and content in Fortnite Rocket Racing

A new track, a few car parts, and fresh cars are riding into Fortnite with Patch v30.10. Here’s the full list.

New Thrash Mountain Track

First and foremost, let’s take a look at the official graphic from Rocket Racing’s new map, Thrash Mountain Track. It’s set in a volcanic world, and it was made as a tribute to all things rock. Roads are made like fretboards, instrumentals make specific monuments, and one of Metallica’s most popular songs, Fuel, plays in the background.

You can Ride the Lightning on this one! Image via Epic Games

It’s a novice track, so you can get it by racing Bronze I in the ranked mode.

Metallica Jäger 619 Bundle

The latest update also introduces a unique Metallica Jäger 619 Bundle. It contains a few Decals, that are available in both Rocket Racing mode in Fortnite, and in Rocket League as well.

Jäger 619 Car Body (with 13 paint colors)

Circuit Pro Jäger 619 Decal

Euphoria Jäger 619 Decal

Kraken Jäger 619 Decal

Storm Warning Jäger 619 Decal

Stripes Jäger 619 Decal

The Summit Jäger 619 Decal

Puppetmaster Jäger 619 Decal

Looks blazing hot. Image via Epic Games via iFireMonkey on X

The bundle is available in the shop until Aug. 26. If you have a Jäger 619 Car Body already, you receive the Puppetmaster Decal when it becomes available.

Rewards from Metallica Quests

Naturally, Epic Games added a few quests to the Rocket Racing mode with the Metallica update. For completing a couple of them, you’re rewarded with specific parts of cars. Here’s the list.

Backfire Car Body

Puppetmaster Backfire Decal

Chasing Light Wheels

This collaboration is set to celebrate Metallica’s current M72 World Tour. It began in April last year and the final show is scheduled for Sept. 29, 2024. Over a year and a half, the heavy metal band will play 54 shows spread across three continents: Europe, North America, and Asia.

Fortnite’s Rocket Racing additions are just a cherry on top for the players. Several other items have and will be added to the classical Battle Royale mode and LEGO Fortnite, so keep your eyes peeled in the game and you won’t miss a thing.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy