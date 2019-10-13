How to play the secret Fortnite minigame

If you really want to play Fortnite, you’re out of luck. Thanks to The End event earlier today, the Fortnite world has seemingly been destroyed and Epic isn’t allowing anyone to play the actual game.

But while you wait for the game’s next chapter to begin, you can play a minigame as a slice of pizza shooting Durr Burgers. All you have to do is enter the Konami Code.

Here’s how to access the minigame on each platform.

PC: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Enter

Xbox One: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, Start

PS4: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, O, X, Options

Switch: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A, +

Now, you should be able to play the minigame. We’re not sure how long it will last, since the next chapter of Fortnite is coming soon. But have fun while you wait!