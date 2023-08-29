Fortnite players beg Epic to bring back expired mode: ‘Don’t understand why they removed it’

It was only around for three days.

Fortnite players were loving the battle royale’s Solo Ranked Zero Build mode, but just three days after it’s introduction, it’s gone, and players are begging Epic to bring it back.

With the launch of Chapter Four, season four, Epic added a new variant to its popular Ranked playlists. While the Zero Build mode, where players cannot use materials to create cover for themselves, has been a fan-favorite since it was added, players had never been able to test their skills alone against others, only as part of a team.

Epic finally allowed us to try it out on Aug. 25, but just three days later, the mode was gone, leaving fans (myself included) heartbroken.

“It’s been really fun to finally play solo in Ranked Zero Build, but it was too short,” wrote one disappointed player on Reddit. “I can’t build and I don’t have friends to play Ranked together, so it was a good addition for this awesome season. I know this temporary mode is only for testing but why is it so short?”

The replies were almost universally in agreement, with one player stating that it was “fun” even if they were dying to “randoms in bushes” all the time.

“Epic seriously need to bring it back,” stated another, with one particularly upset fan claiming: “This is not right, they need to bring it back.”

While there has been no official word from Epic about the mode’s return, you have to imagine that by testing it, the devs have shown they at least have an interest in making it a permanent option down the line.

With the outpouring of support from players who enjoyed their time in it, surely it’s only a matter of time before we see it return for good.

