Fortnite player claims Epic scammed them out of Rocket League credits

A Fortnite player has reportedly not received all the benefits they were promised with the Crew subscription—and Epic Games wasn’t helpful about it either.

Featuring free battle passes (or credits) and exclusive cosmetic packs, the Fortnite Crew subscription is a steal for those who play the battle royale and Rocket League. Unfortunately, despite paying the $11.99 bill, a player named Visible-Ad1313 on Reddit claimed they didn’t receive one of the subscription’s rewards—a Rocket Pass Premium or the 1,000 credits.

Apparently, Visible-Ad1313 already owned a Rocket Pass Premium when they purchased the Crew subscription in Fortnite, so according to the benefit rules, they were expecting 1,000 Rocket League credits instead. Having missed out on the benefit, they contacted Epic Games support for help.

In a brief conversation shared through screenshots on Reddit, after claiming to have completed an investigation, the support agent said Visible-Ad1313 had received all of the benefits associated with the Fortnite Crew subscription. The player repeatedly assured Epic they checked everything and hadn’t received the credits anywhere. Despite that, the agent kept claiming the rewards had been granted and, in the end, closed the chat, leaving the player without any resolution.

Realizing they have reached a possible dead end, Visible-Ad1313 shared their experience on Reddit. “Daaaawwwgg epic games just scammed me,” they wrote, before asking for the community’s advice.

Unsurprisingly, multiple players related to the story about incompetent Epic support agents who stick to templates instead of actually looking into the matter. “This is typical trash customer service…” the top comment reads. Several other comments painted the same picture.

If you’re facing a similar situation, I recommend contacting Epic again and explaining the issue. You will most likely be assigned a different support agent who might be more capable of answering and resolving your query. This applies to most customer service out there. Just contact a different person.

Dot Esports has reached out to Epic Games for a comment.