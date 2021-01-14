How to get credits in Rocket League

Credits are an important currency in Rocket League that allow players to purchase cosmetic items such as player banners or rocket trails.

Unfortunately for fans of the game, credits cannot be unlocked by players simply playing the game. There are a few ways to purchase credits or unlock them in premium content, however.

How to earn credits in Rocket League

Purchase credits

The most straightforward way to acquire credits is to purchase them in the Rocket League store. Players can buy different amounts of credits that range in price from $5 to $50, and larger bundles reward extra credits.

Each credit is equivalent to $0.01, and credits can be purchased in bundles of 500, 1100, 3000, or 6,500. The base price remains the same, and players are rewarded with extra credits for buying larger amounts.

Rocket Pass

The Rocket Pass is Rocket League’s version of a battle pass that players can purchase to earn exclusive cosmetic items. The pass also rewards credits, making it another option for gathering credits.

The Rocket Pass costs 1,000 credits, or $10, which means players are already purchasing credits to unlock the pass. The Rocket Pass rewards credits every 12 tiers and 100 credits when completed, which is only 600 credits.

This means players will technically lose 400 credits if they purchase the Rocket Pass, so it is best to save credits if you’re not worried about exclusive items in the pass. The Rocket Pass also takes a significant amount of time to complete, so casual players should consider this before purchasing.

Item packs

Players can buy item packs in Rocket League that include various cosmetic items. Many packs also include credits and some reward the same amount that they cost.

The Starter Pack is a solid investment for new players since it only costs $5 and includes a few cosmetic items. The pack also includes 500 credits, which means players essentially get their money back in the form of credits.

Be careful when buying packs, however. Not all packs have the same amount of credits and only include a portion of the credits spent.

Rocket League players must spend at least $5 if they want credits, but using them wisely can make them worth the cost.