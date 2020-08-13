Fortnite permanently decreases V-Buck prices with Mega Drop event | Dot Esports

You get V-Bucks for cheaper, everybody gets V-Bucks for cheaper.

Every Fortnite player tries to shop during discounts to lower their V-Buck expenses. A fantastic skin hitting the in-game shop usually makes this wait impossible, however.

But players will now have the option to buy V-Bucks for 20 percent cheaper, Epic Games announced today.

The Fortnite Mega Drop lands today! Get up to 20% in savings on V-Bucks using select payment methods. This isn’t a short term sale…these are our new prices!



More info about availability in your currency and how it works in our blog: https://t.co/E5w29QvO6m — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 13, 2020

The discounts went live earlier today with the start of the Fortnite Mega Drop. They apply to every purchase on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Mac. Mobile players will have to use selected payment methods to get discounted prices. One of these methods is “Epic direct payment,” which allows players to directly pay the developer, bypassing Apple and Google Store’s fees.

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

Epic direct payment will continue to add more currencies and become available all around the world over time.

Players who have bought V-Bucks over the last month will receive bonus V-Bucks as compensation by Aug. 17. You won’t need to apply or send in a form anywhere since the developer will automatically handle the process.

The new prices are as follows:

1,000 V-Bucks: $7.99

2,800 V-Bucks: $19.99

5,000 V-Bucks: $31.99

13,500 V-Bucks: $79.99

Despite the price adjustment, the cut creators get from Support-A-Creator codes will stay the same. Each content creator will continue to receive $1 for every 2,000 V-Bucks spent.

The mobile gaming community is at a point where it’s seemingly getting even larger than the console and PC communities due to the lower barrier of entry in terms of hardware. Considering mobile spending has been up 27 percent compared to 2019, Epic could easily earn the same amount of money or more by just avoiding paying the app store fees.

Both Apple and Google collect a 30-percent purchasing fee. Epic used to reflect this fee in the cost of V-Bucks on mobile, causing players to pay more than they would on a PC or console.

Android players may remember that Epic decided not to launch Fortnite mobile on the Google Play Store and asked players to download it through their official website just to avoid the fees in the first place. Epic backtracked on that decision in April, though, and launched the game on the Google Play Store.

Players logging into the game will also be gifted a Shooting Starstaff Pickaxe to celebrate the occasion and as a thank you for being a part of the Fortnite community.