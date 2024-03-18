Fortnite Midas update countdown and expected changes

One of Fortnite’s most iconic characters is officially set to return with the v29.01 update. Midas is arriving soon, but there’s also more to this exciting update you might not know about.

If you’re hoping to witness Midas’ return as soon as possible and see everything else arriving in the next update for Chapter Five, season two, then you need an exact countdown to Fortnite’s Midas update and to know about all expected features and changes arriving with him.

When is the v29.01 Midas Fortnite update?

It’s official. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Kacee Fay

Midas and the rest of the Fortnite update launching alongside him are confirmed to be released on March 19. Epic Games has not officially shared this date on its social media accounts, but if you load up Fortnite, the picture of Midas is accompanied by this date, which means it’s legit.

According to a notice you can view in Fortnite, the downtime for this update starts at 3am CT. Matchmaking will be disabled starting 30 minutes before this and the actual update will then launch a few hours later as it usually does following downtime.

You can’t play during downtime, so plan your quests accordingly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

All v29.01 Midas update features and changes in Fortnite

A highly reliable Fortnite leaker named iFireMonkey has shared that the v29.01 Midas update will also bring about a lot of additions and changes. Here are all the expected changes and additions included in the Midas update.

A Midas boss you can fight to get a Mythic Drum Gun . There’s also a new Midas skin , but it might not be available right away. Only the NPC boss is confirmed to launch with the March 19 update, so there’s a chance we won’t see the Midas skin until later.

you can fight to get a .

He looks pretty amazing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The arrival of the Chain of Hades weapon.

weapon. A golden weapon upgrade service that costs 500 gold bars. With this service, you can turn a weapon gold and increase its status to Legendary .

that costs 500 gold bars. With this service, you can and increase its status to . Golden chickens that lay golden eggs that give gold .

that lay that give . A Floor is Lava limited-time game mode. You can earn some rewards from this game including the Lightning King Spray emote , the Zeus Medallion Spray emote , and the Gilded Vengence pickaxe.

limited-time game mode. Fresh quests to complete that are steadily released over seven days. From these quests, you can earn a variety of rewards including the Cerberus Medallion Spray emote , the Rose of Avarice backbling , and the Queen in Gold glider .

to complete that are steadily released over seven days. A consumable item called Banana of the Gods .

. Midas Vending Machines .

. Midas Station Consoles.

