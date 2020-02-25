Fortnite maintenance update fixes Chapter 2, season 2 issues

Fortnite’s Chapter Two, season two has gotten off to a great start and introduced a lot of new content for players to enjoy. There are new points of interest, weapons, and characters for a new battle pass for players to grind.

The new season did introduce a few annoying bugs, however. But a surprise update fixed some of them today.

Players may have noticed an issue with building and editing while sprinting recently. This is obviously a major issue since building is a core mechanic in Fortnite. Players also noticed an inconsistency with aim assist that sometimes made it work too well. Players have reported tracking other players through walls with aim assist since the launch of season two.

Today’s update fixed both issues as well as other small bugs. Another bug caused players to lose controller input while in Maya’s Upgrade Vault and certain outfits didn’t appear correctly in the pre-game lobby. Players will receive these changes automatically the next time they launch Fortnite.

Fortnite fans have a lot of new content coming their way throughout season two. Data miners have discovered new back bling, shout emotes, and pre-set Locker Loadouts. Deadpool and Travis Scott also might make an appearance in Fortnite at some point. Players can look forward to more limited-time events throughout the season, too.

In the meantime, Epic may try to continue these quick and easy maintenance updates to address small issues before they become widespread problems.