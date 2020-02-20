Deadpool is coming to Fortnite

Marvel’s Deadpool made a sneak appearance in the latest Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 trailer, hinting at his introduction to the game.

The trailer featured a spy and secret agent theme, complete with a tuxedo-wearing banana, a muscular kitten, and a walking tree.

And then there’s Deadpool. He appeared with a suit in hand halfway through the trailer. It may have just been for a split second before he disappeared behind a revolving door, but it was him alright.

We don’t know what this means, but considering Epic Games have collaborated with Marvel in the past, a Deadpool skin makes a lot of sense. And after all, Fortnite has had its fair share of superhero and villian skins. One more wouldn’t hurt.

The new season is expected to include bigger and better skins than ever, with a collection of goodies and baddies on the line.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 is live, but for now, Deadpool is nowhere to be seen. He may be available as part of the battle pass in the future, but that will have to remain to be seen.