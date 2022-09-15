Fortnite lights up Times Square with incredible 3D billboard that teases Season 4 changes

Fortnite Season Chapter three, season four is upon us.

Set to release on Sept. 18 after lengthy maintenance, the next Fortnite season will transform the entire island, bring a new battle pass, and introduce new game-changing features. Since Epic Games takes delight in teasing what is yet to come, the official website and Twitter have been flooded with teasers of Chrome, a mysterious substance that’s gradually taking over.

Although we’ve already seen a handful of teasers for Chapter three, season four, these are only the beginning. Following the go-big-or-go-home philosophy and trying to hype up the upcoming season as much as possible, Epic yesterday exceeded every expectation with a real-life season four teaser on a billboard in Times Square.

A Real-Life Season 4 Teaser has been spotted on a Billboard in Times Square!



(via @KeepUpWhitMe & @Creeperbrine102) pic.twitter.com/wR77hTtHAM — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) September 15, 2022

Showing a robot pouring the already iconic cereal into a bowl, the real-life teaser gives us yet another look at Chrome and its permeating nature that will probably run over the island. Since this is such an ingenious teaser that only furthers the already incredible hype around Chapter three, season four, we can’t wait to see what else Epic has in store for us before the season releases. After such a grand gesture from Epic, our expectations of the upcoming season Paradise grew through the roof.