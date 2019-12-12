Fortnite leaks point to Annual Battle Pass and exclusive cosmetics

Fortnite players may be able to get a year’s worth of Battle Passes in one swift blow. The files in the battle royale’s v11.30 Update, scheduled for release this morning, contain a reference to the new modality, according to data miners.

The new Annual Battle Pass would allow players to buy all of 2020’s Battle Passes at once. As a bonus, they’ll reportedly receive Battle Bundles, which instantly accelerate players’ pass levels, and seven exclusive skins for Annual Pass holders.

“Purchase the 2020 Annual Pass and receive all upcoming 2020 Fortnite Battle Royale: Battle Bundles and seven Annual Pass exclusive cosmetics,” the files read, according to ForniteNews. “Battle Bundles unlock 25 percent of content in each Battle Pass instantly upon release.”

Epic announced on Fortnite’s Twitter that it’d be making a “special announcement” at The Game Awards. The addition of a yearly pass could be the company’s planned reveal. The ceremony will begin at 7:30pm CT tonight.

Patch v11.30 leaks also indicate the release of holiday-themed skins. Fans will be able to play as a sleek sunglass-wearing reindeer, a rocket launcher-wielding polar bear, or a dark elf. A Star Wars TIE Fighter was mysteriously found in the game’s files, but its purpose remains unknown.