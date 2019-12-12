Epic cancels plans for an annual Fortnite Battle Pass

The developer of Fortnite has decided to pull its plans for a year-long Battle Pass, according to Eurogamer.

In a statement made to the publication, an Epic Games spokesperson pointed to data miners revealing the early plans behind the idea for an annual Battle Pass instead of having players opt to buy a new pass every season for $10.

“We’ve seen discussions around a 2020 Annual Pass as a result of data mining the v11.30 build,” the Epic spokesperson told Eurogamer. The spokesperson went on to mention that the developer often adds “prototype features” into builds, but some of them are never implemented.

“While the 2020 Annual Pass was considered, we have no plans to release it,” the Epic spokesperson said.

Epic doesn’t seem to be following through with its plans for an Annual Pass, but the spokesperson revealed that the Bao Bros. skin should be arriving soon.

Image via ProGameGuides

The Bao Bros. skin has been leaked and hinted several times, and Fortnite players have been anticipating its arrival for months.