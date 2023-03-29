Fortnite leak hints at the return of half the B.R.U.T.E.

The Fortnite v24.10 update has finally been released, and with it came a bunch of new cosmetics and an event to celebrate spring. But that’s not the only stuff that was revealed. New files were discovered by data miners and they might point to the return of a fan-favorite weaponized vehicle that dominated the game when it was released.

According to the Fortnite data miner iFireMonkey on Twitter, there was a gameplay tag found in the files that relate to the upper half of the mech vehicle called the B.R.U.T.E. This overpowered mech suit was first introduced in Chapter One, season 10 as a two-person vehicle. This makes the gameplay tag only relating to the top half an interesting find.

A new gameplay tag was added relating to detecting when a player is operating the top half of the B.R.U.T.E. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) March 29, 2023

To be more specific, this gameplay tag seems to be related to notifying players when someone is using the top half of the mech. This could either be a new functionality of the B.R.U.T.E. that potentially allows it to be used by solo players or it may be something new entirely that’s built on the framework of the original B.R.U.T.E. mech.

There was nothing else that was related to the B.R.U.T.E. in the v24.10 update, with most of the content being new cosmetics and the release of the Spring Breakout event. With this season having a Japanese cyberpunk theme, we may see some kind of futuristic version of the B.R.U.T.E. or an innovative new mech entirely.

This is the first content update of Chapter Four, season two, with nothing major in line with the theme released yet. With the next update likely coming sometime around April 11, we may have more information about the mech then.