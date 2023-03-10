The first week of challenges is now available.

A new season of Fortnite has arrived with a new set of weekly quests for players to complete. In week zero challenges of Chapter Four, season two, you are asked to “Restore health or gain shields while on a Grind Rail” to a total of 100 points of health or shields. You gain 12,000 XP points for doing so.

Grind rails are a new thing in Fortnite. They are neon rails that glow in the dark, and you can press your interact key or button to grind on them, moving faster than you would when you walk. While on the rails, you can use your items as if you were walking, including healing and shield items.

Where to find Grind Rails in Fortnite

Here’s where you can find all grind rails in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two. (This story is developing).

West of Kenjutsu Crossing

This grind rail is glowing along the edges of the bridge Northwest of Kenjutsu Crossing. It’s easy to find when you’re jumping off the battle bus on top of that area.

Image via Epic Games

Mega City

Several grind rails are around Mega City between the buildings.

Image via Epic Games

Why weekly challenges are important in this Fortnite season

Players usually complete weekly challenges in Fortnite to earn more experience points and level up their battle pass, allowing them to unlock new cosmetics. But in season two, completing all challenges every week is also a requirement to unlock exclusive battle pass skin variants for Imani, Thunder, Stray, and Highwire. You can only get these variants by completing full sets of weekly challenges, such as completing weeks zero to two for the Headliner Imani style.

Completing all week zero challenges of Chapter Four, season two will grant you a total of 240,000 XP points.

This story is developing.