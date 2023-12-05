Fortnite devs explain mystery V-Bucks after lobby tracks get refunded

If you’ve just opened up Fortnite to find a bunch of V-Bucks you didn’t purchase in your balance and, while happy, are a bit baffled, don’t worry—Epic Games has clarified it’s an intended refund.

In a tweet dated Dec. 4, Epic said it’s refunding V-Bucks to those who own one or more of certain lobby tracks, which are set to be made available for free soon. So if you own one of the following lobby tracks, you’re eligible for a refund:

Brace For Chaos

Butter Barn Hoedown

OG (Future Remix)

Run It

Show Them Who We Are

Switch Up

Take Me Higher

Fortnite Festival is the reason you got a refund. Image via Epic Games

According to Epic, these tracks will be free and playable in Fortnite Festival in the future, hence the refund for those who bought them previously. Eligible players should’ve already received the refund, but if you haven’t yet, you might want to drop the Epic Games Support a message.

For those unaware, Fortnite Festival is an upcoming in-game musical experience set to launch on Dec. 9. It’s a rhythm game developed by Rock Band studio Harmonix to be played in Fortnite Creative—a collaboration that will allow players to groove to their favorite artists and tracks with friends or solo. The list of tracks mentioned above, however, may or may not be available with the Festival mode’s launch on Dec. 9, considering Epic asking players to “stay tuned for more details at launch.”

Harmonix’s Fortnite Festival was revealed alongside two other alternate Creative experiences—Psyonix’s Rocket Racing (based on Rocket League) and LEGO Fortnite (a collaboration between Epic and LEGO). All the modes were announced after the smash-hit Big Bang event driven by popular music star Eminem, preceding the launch of the game’s Chapter Five, on Dec. 2.