The new Fortnite update that released on Dec. 19 introduces the much-awaited movement changes that Epic Games had promised to address a few weeks ago. The patch notes will likely detail them further while also highlighting minor tweaks and fixes since there’s apparently no major new content coming.

While we wait for Epic Games to detail every change introduced in the update, here are the unofficial Fortnite patch notes based on what we know.

Movement changes

The major focus of Fortnite’s Dec. 19 patch is the improvement of character movement. The introduction of new movement animations in Chapter Five, season one led to players feeling that character movement was somewhat awkward and slow. Responding to player feedback, Epic Games committed to enhancing character movement while maintaining the new animation changes. This update on Dec. 19 is set to implement these promised improvements.

Reliable Fortnite leaker Shiina teased how the animations should look. Apparently, your character now moves a little faster, or at least their animation feels more dynamic than before.

LEGO Fortnite upgrades

Downtime has ended and we have a couple of LEGO Fortnite bug fixes!



Hungry? More Filling Snacks!

We heard feedback that food in LEGO Fortnite wasn’t reducing hunger very much, so we made adjustments to make your snacks more filling!



Elimination While Cavin’

We fixed a bug that… pic.twitter.com/0LijvmDdeP — LEGOFN_Status (@LEGOFN_Status) December 19, 2023

LEGO Fortnite has officially confirmed snacks now fill up your hunger bar more quickly. You should also run into bugs involving clipping on the ground less often.

On changes that weren’t noted, players are reporting that you can now stack up to 50 items in a single inventory space, up from the previous limit of 30.

New cosmetics

The only new cosmetic items discovered so far in Fortnite’s Dec. 19 update are two Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle-themed instruments for Fortnite Festival. These items haven’t appeared in the Shop yet, and there’s no confirmed release date.

The 'TEENAGE MUTANT NINJA TURTLES' microphone & keytar are now ready to be released! pic.twitter.com/dGsLeIXKLN — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) December 19, 2023

At the time of publication, no other changes have been announced for Fortnite Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, or Rocket Racing. This update is likely the last significant one for the year, considering the holiday season and the common practice of developers taking collective time off during this period.