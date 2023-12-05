Fortnite dataminer claims players can make their own maps in Rocket League spin-off

Rocket League spin-off mode, Rocket Racing, is coming to Fortnite on Dec. 8, and fresh leaks speculate there might be a big feature in the works.

On Dec. 4, Fortnite dataminer iFireMonkey said there’s a chance players will be able to create custom tracks in Rocket Racing. In the files, there are links to a map editor with buttons like “Add New Track,” “Publish Track,” and “Validate Track.” The dataminer noted it’s “a big if though,” as this can be used only for internal purposes. If we were to receive something like this in Fortnite, it would probably be a while until it came out because of how little information we have.

Will we be able to create something like this? Image via Epic Games

A track editor would be a big addition to an already ambitious mode. Rocket Racing is being created by the developers of Rocket League, Psyonix, and they’ve already started making integrations between the games by allowing players to access their cars from Rocket League in Fortnite like the Lamborghini Huracán STO.

According to various leaks, Rocket Racing will have leaderboards, map voting, AI drivers, drafting, and even a Ranked game mode where you’ll compete against three other drivers. While none of the leaks have been confirmed by Epic Games or Phsyonix, we expect to learn more about Rocket Racing during The Game Awards on Dec. 7.

Fortnite is really stepping up this Chapter with new content. The LEGO Fortnite mode coming out on Dec. 7 will be another major addition to the game. This mode will supposedly be a survival crafting game with LEGO versions of our favorite skins, lots of different buildings to create, and classic LEGO areas to explore. If you’re a Fortnite player, this week will surely be busy for you.