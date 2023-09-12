Fortnite 26.10 update patch notes: My Hero Academia Wave 2, Pizza Party, new Augments

It’s a new week in Chapter Four, season four, which means the new Fortnite 26.10 update is finally here. The Sept. 12 patch notes have plenty for us to sink our teeth into, including new My Hero Academia skins and Mythics, item unvaults, and new Augments.

The announcement that Epic’s face of Fortnite Donald Mustard is retiring may have sent shockwaves through the community, but it hasn’t stopped the developers from dropping a new patch for us to enjoy.

The gang from My Hero Academia returns this week, with three new skins and a new Mythic ability, while two items return from the game’s vault. Here are the full Fortnite 26.10 patch notes.

My Hero Academia Wave Two: Skins and Mythic abilities

The headline addition in Patch 26.10 is the return of My Hero Academia characters to the game. Shoto Todoroki, Mina Ashido, and Eijiro Kirishima are the three new skins for players to rock in-game, available in the Item Shop.

Three new skins come from UA High’s Class 1-A. Image via Epic Games

On top of the new skins, there are two MHA-related Mythics for players to use as well. Deku’s Smash returns from the first wave, while players can now build an ice wall using Todoroki’s new Mythic ability.

Super Styles

Fortnite’s Sept. 12 patch also brings Super Styles for popular skins from the season four battle pass. Super Styles are special shiny skins that are unlocked when players hit level 130 on the pass, so if you want to get these special looks, you’ll need to put in some serious time.

Antonia, Fish Thicc, Piper Pace, Mae, and Kado Thorne all get Super Styles this season, and you can take a look at their new versions thanks to leaker HYPEX below.

New Augments

Two new Augments have been added too, giving players new ways to gain an advantage over their opponents. These are:

Jump Balloon: Gain a balloon when you jump

Gain a balloon when you jump Reckless SMG Reload: SMGs reload faster when reloaded with an empty clip.

Vaults and unvaults

As mentioned before, Deku’s Smash has returned from the Vault, but it doesn’t come alone. Epic has also brought back the Pizza Party item, which will now heal five HP and 30 Shield for every slice you eat.

As Epic giveth, it also taketh away, with Slap Juice sent to the Vault for the foreseeable future. Don’t worry if you loved the item though, as the devs regularly reintroduce items they removed from the game in future seasons.

Weapon changes

There are also some slight tweaks to weapons in Patch 26.10, focused on Shotguns and SMGs.

The Mythic Rapid Fire SMG ‘s clip size has been increased to 26 from 20.

‘s clip size has been increased to 26 from 20. The Exotic Heisted Breacher Shotgun ‘s Builds & Environment damage has been nerfed to 255 from 760.

‘s Builds & Environment damage has been nerfed to 255 from 760. The Scoped Burst SMG‘s recoil has been increased when you slide.

That’s everything in Fortnite‘s 26.10 update so far, but we’ll continue to add changes as Epic announces them. In the meantime, make sure you’re getting the most from your game with our guide to Fortnite’s best PC settings to improve FPS.

