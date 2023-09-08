Donald Mustard, a longtime face of Fortnite at Epic, is retiring

Epic Games chief creative officer Donald Mustard, often a front-facing representative of Fortnite at the developer, is retiring from the company this month, he announced today.

Mustard was often seen at gaming events around the world, announcing new content coming to the game and fielding fans’ questions and concerns on social media throughout the years.

After an incredible adventure, I will be retiring from my role as Chief Creative Officer at Epic this month.



I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together. From the… pic.twitter.com/HWlNEarU4K — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) September 8, 2023

“I have enjoyed nearly 25 years in the game industry collaborating with some of the most talented people ever and I am so proud of what we have made together,” Mustard said on Twitter.

Mustard, whose other credits include games like Battle Breakers, Undertow, Shadow Complex, and Infinity Blade, later joined Epic as CCO in 2016 and has been a part of Fortnite ever since, including its tectonic shift to a battle royale from a PvE base-building game.

“I am especially proud of the opportunity I’ve had to help create and shape Fortnite,” Mustard said. “I am humbled to have been a part of the team that every day tries to bring ‘joy and delight’ to the Fortnite community! We love watching you experience every moment – leaping from the Battle Bus for the very first time, seeing the rocket crack open the sky, dancing with friends after a Victory Royale, being sucked into a black hole or being washed out to sea as The Island flipped over – and on and on! I can’t wait to now share in the future of Fortnite as a player alongside all of you! The teams are in the best hands and they are working on huge, jaw dropping, amazing things!”

The replies to Mustard’s tweet were filled with well wishes, including from streamers like CouRage, Chica, and SypherPK. Many content creators and gamers had their careers changed in a huge way alongside Fortnite’s success, and the theme was gratefulness among those who responded.

“Thank you for everything,” CouRage said in the replies. “You’ve changed my life and so many lives. Best of luck in the future. Legend.”

Mustard said he’s excited to spend time with his wife and family, and he’s “forever grateful” for Epic CEO Tim Sweeney and the whole Epic Games family.

