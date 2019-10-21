Epic to fix performance issues in Patch v11.01 tomorrow

Epic Games has identified the common frames-per-second issue that Fortnite players have been experiencing since the release of Chapter Two on Oct. 15.

And although Epic is still investigating the issue, tomorrow’s v11.01 patch will include a performance upgrade, according to an Epic employee. Players had been reporting several issues regarding spikes in FPS.

After the release of Patch v11.01, Epic will be introducing it’s ‘Fortnitemares’ to celebrate Halloween on Oct. 29 in the v11.10 update, which will bring new skins and items into the game, according to dataminers.

Many fans are hoping this update will bring fixes to other known issues, such as the Shotgun hitboxes. Players have reported that the Shotguns seem to hit players even when they’re aiming outside of the hitbox.

Downtime for the v11.01 update is set to begin at 3am CT.