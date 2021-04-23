Epic teases Neymar Jr. Fortnite collab, confirms April 27 release | Dot Esports

Epic Games has confirmed the rumors. Brazillian soccer star Neymar Jr. will be coming to Fortnite on April 27.

Various teasers for the collaboration have been dropped or leaked over the last month, though we still don’t know what form it will take when it launches.

Previous leaks and the battle pass of the latest season note that Neymar will have a set of quests you'll need to complete to get his in-game skin, harvesting tool, spray, banner, loading screen, emotes, and additional styles. You'll need to purchase the battle pass to get those challenges, though.

There will likely be some bundle or offering for the Neymar skin in the in-game shop, too. More details on that will be shared once the skin and other items are officially revealed next week.