Epic pushes back week 10 qualifiers of the Fortnite World Cup for June 20-21

Epic Games has rescheduled the week 10 of the Fortnite World Cup Open Qualifiers, the company announced.



Week 10, which will be the last opportunity for players to qualify for the Duos finals, will take place a week later than set at first, from June 20-21. The start times will also be one hour later than the usual in all regions.

Epic made no changes to the week nine qualifiers, which are still set to take place this weekend, from June 8-9, at the same time of previous weeks.

Some Fortnite: Battle Royale professional players and streamers were worried about a schedule conflict between the qualifiers and the community event Celebrity Pro-Am that Epic is hosting. Both were set to take place from June 15-16, which would make all of the professional players unable to participate in the week 10 Duos qualifiers.

Key players like Ninja, Turner “Tfue” Tenney, Dennis “cloak” Lepore, and Ali “SypherPK” Hassan received invites for the Pro-Am but have yet to qualify for the World Cup Duos Finals. Week 10 will be their last chance of doing so.

With the delayed start of the qualifiers, fans can expect these professional players to take part in both Fortnite events. The Fortnite World Cup Finals is set to take place in New York City from July 26-28 with both Solo and Duos competitions.

This story is developing.