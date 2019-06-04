Fortnite players ask Epic to push back the week 10 World Cup Open Qualifiers

Professional Fortnite players and content creators want Epic Games to push back the week 10 World Cup Open Qualifiers.



If it happens on June 15 and 16, the qualifiers will overlap with the Fortnite Summer Block Party and the Celebrity Pro-Am, which several players who haven’t qualified are playing in. FaZe Clan’s Dennis “Cloak” Lepore was one of the latest players to ask Epic to postpone the qualifiers, but other content creators did the same in previous days.

Creator code: cloakzy on Twitter Can we start a petition to push back the final week of duo qualifiers so people can play and watch the Pro-Am tourney/block party event? For some genius reason they’re on the same day.

Big names like Tyler “Ninja” Blevins and Turner “Tfue” Tenney have confirmed they’ll participate in the Celebrity Pro-Am, but neither of them has qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Duos Finals. Their last chance of securing a spot is in week 10, but they won’t be able to play if Epic doesn’t postpone the qualifiers.



Since the Summer Block Party is an offline event that’s taking place in California, it’s easier for Epic to postpone the online qualifiers of week 10 than it’d be to push back the Summer Block Party. So far, Epic hasn’t announced if it’ll make any schedule changes.



There’s plenty of time until the Fortnite World Cup Finals starts for Epic to use to host the week 10 qualifiers. The Finals are taking place from July 26 to 28, which means Epic has five weekends after the Pro-Am to host the week 10 qualifiers.



Other players have replied to cloak’s tweet showing support for his request.



Before the week 10 Duo qualifiers and the Celebrity Pro-Am, players will have week nine of the Solo qualifiers to secure a spot in the tournament. This will also be their last shot of qualifying for the solo competition.