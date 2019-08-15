Epic Games says mechs will stay in Fortnite to shrink skill gap

Epic Games has released an update on the official Fortnite blog, detailing the reasons behind keeping the controversial B.R.U.T.E. vehicles in the game, which may somehow end up being more controversial.

Speaking directly to its players, Epic said it stands by its decision to not remove the mechs, saying it wanted every player to have the experience of winning a game.

dk on Twitter hey @FortniteGame crazy idea…instead of adding new mechanics to the game to help new players insta kill people which will ultimately make less people play, add a system to the game where new players are rewarded for getting better….by this I mean actually doing nothing.

“The mission of Fortnite is to bring players of all skill levels together to have a fun experience where anyone can win,” Epic said. “For example – everyone having a shot at that first elimination or Victory Royale moment and the satisfying feeling that comes with it. Right now, we know there are players out there who have never had that opportunity.”

Epic also said that keeping the B.R.U.T.E. in Fortnite was a decision based on elimination and usage statistics, in addition as allowing new and inexperienced players to achieve their first victory royales. Some players opposed this excuse, arguing that players should invest hours into the game to get better with practice instead of being handed seemingly unbalanced tools.

Tasty on Twitter If you don’t like the game anymore then stop playing it lol, nobody is forcing you to play it also, complaining doesn’t do anything. Remember when they removed siphon? yeah it really didn’t do anything.

The game’s worldwide creative director, Donald Mustard, also spoke out, saying that Fortnite is a “constantly evolving, changing, and living place. You never know what might happen next… but where just about anything is possible. That is what we are trying to make.”

Epic Games uses statistics in its blog post to argue that B.R.U.T.E. kills are not as common in the overall meta as most critics may think, showcasing that the mech only accounts for an average of around 10 percent of eliminations in games, and that the company was happy with that statistic.

Many players will likely not be satifsifed with this answer, though, considering there was a worldwide hashtag trending on social media demanding the mechs’ removal.