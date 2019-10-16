Epic fixes Keybind bug in Fortnite patch v11.00.1

Epic Games rolled out Fortnite patch v11.00.1 on PlayStation 4, PC, Mac, and Android today to address several issues. And the keybind bug, which reverted each bind, has now been fixed.

With the release of Fortnite‘s second chapter on Oct. 15 following The End event, several players reported that their keybinds from the previous seasons were reverted to default. Epic urged players to change their binds manually.

But if players haven’t logged onto Fortnite since the release of Chapter Two, their previous settings will now remain unchanged.

Fortnite Status on Twitter This issue has been addressed with v11.00.1. If you haven’t logged in since the launch of Chapter 2, your settings will remain as they were.

Similarly, Epic has fixed an issue regarding the screen on console. Occasionally, the game looked cropped and zoomed in, with several players experiencing issues with the resolution. Players couldn’t view the tabs at the top of the screen since the game was so zoomed in.

Fortnite Status on Twitter This issue has been addressed with v11.00.1.

But Epic hasn’t fixed the frames-per-second bug that causes PC players to have a large drop when playing Fortnite, making the game stutter. Epic confirmed that it’s aware of the issue yesterday but it hasn’t been fixed. Players can adjust the sound quality from high to low and then back to high to temporarily fix the problem.

Fortnite Status on Twitter We’re aware of an issue causing drops in FPS on PC. As we work to resolve it, you can improve your FPS by adjusting your sound quality to low.

Although several bugs have been fixed, this update fails to provide players with patch notes for Fortnite Chapter Two.