Epic confirms that Winter Royale players can play on multiple regions

The $15 million Winter Royale Fortnite tournament is taking place from Dec. 20 to 22 and one player on the FortniteCompetitive subreddit received an official answer from Epic about playing on multiple regions.

A Reddit user made a post asking for confirmation on if players could play on multiple regions since there wasn’t a specified rule. Previous online Fortnite tournaments only allowed players to play in one region.

One player replied by saying that players could play in different regions for the Winter Royale since Epic didn’t include a rule that was used in previous online events.

Can you play Winter Royale on multiple regions? I have seen several different answers and was just wondering if there has been any info on this from Epic. Seems like its consensus that it isnt allowed but…. Yes you can. For events that are region locked, they have a rule that says, “Player may only participate in a single region for X event.” Winter…

Online Fortnite events typically prevent players from playing in different regions and limiting them to one, but that rule isn’t in place for Winter Royale.

An account run by the Fortnite team at Epic commented and confirmed that the player’s answer was correct.

Sundown, a Fortnite broadcaster, also confirmed that players could play in any region by liking a tweet talking about the Winter Royale rules on regions.

joey jenner on Twitter Can play all regions nice

The only limitation rule in place is to block players from playing split-screen or using two accounts on one device.

Since Epic confirmed the rule, this means that players like Turner “Tfue” Tenney and Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf could play across the NA East, NA West, and European servers.

Players may try to earn cash across multiple regions instead of focusing on one. Each region will have different lobbies full of players who have different playstyles, so it could be a gamble.

Every day of the Winter Royale will offer a $5 million prize pool for players to battle over across every platform and region, which means there’s a ton of room for a new player to rise to the occasion.