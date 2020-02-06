Epic asks for community’s help discovering Fortnite bugs

Fortnite’s latest update added Unreal Engine’s Chaos physics system, which added a ton of new bugs. To combat any game-breaking issues, Epic Games has reached out to the community to ask for their feedback.

Players have been complaining that the Chaos physics system created issues like Motorboats falling through the map and erratic movement from certain skins and capes.

Epic made a post on its official Fortnite Trello board, giving instructions on how to properly report any issues through the in-game Feedback tool.

Here’s how to submit a bug through Fortnite’s Feedback tool:

Select the menu bar in the top right and click the “Feedback” option.

Screengrab via Epic Games | Remix by Amanda Zelauskas

Select the “Bug” option.

Title the subject line “Physics” and describe, in detail, how the bug happened, where it happened, and if you can recreate the bug.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It’s comforting to know that the team at Epic is aware of issues caused by the new Chaos physics system. It’s normal for bugs to appear after a new update, but the system should help bring fresh content for fans to enjoy.

Fortnite Chapter Two, season two kicks off on Feb. 20. Epic has already dropped hints that new updates will bring players back with the update.