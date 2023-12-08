Does LEGO Fortnite have split screen?

You’ll grow in numbers in your LEGO Fortnite journey as NPCs and villagers will want to join your village. These NPCs, however, won’t stand a chance compared to playing with friends. LEGO Fortnite is multiplayer, but many wonder whether it supports the oldest form of it, split screen.

Split screen allows players to enjoy a game together on the same device. One PlayStation and Xbox is generally what it takes to start playing in split screen, but the ultimate decision maker tends to be the game in this regard. While you can play Fortnite battle royale on split screen, the question once again became a hot topic after LEGO Fortnite’s release.

Can you play LEGO Fortnite split screen?

No, you can’t play LEGO Fortnite split screen. The game mode doesn’t have split-screen capabilities, and it doesn’t support the feature. Epic publicly shared this fact with fans in its Welcome to LEGO Fortnite blog.

This doesn’t mean you’ll be all alone while playing LEGO Fortnite, though. As long as everyone has a gaming device on their own, you’ll be able to enjoy the game with friends. Playing LEGO Fortnite is as simple as joining a random custom game, so you’ll be able to easily party up with your friends if they have Fortnite installed on their gaming devices.

Can you play LEGO Fortnite with friends?

Yes, you can play LEGO Fortnite with friends by inviting them to your world or using your keys. Sharing your world keys with friends in LEGO Fortnite allows them to join your world even when you’re offline.

There’s a limit on how many people can play LEGO Fortnite together, though. At time of writing, there can be a total of eight players in one world.

How to play LEGO Fortnite solo

Playing LEGO Fortnite solo remains an option for fans who like to test their limits in the survival mode.