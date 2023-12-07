Does LEGO Fortnite have an offline mode?

Not only is LEGO Fortnite a massive collaboration between two giants, but it’s also the official name of the Minecraft-like game mode that’s arrived in Fortnite. Considering Minecraft can be played offline, you may wonder whether that’s the case for LEGO Fortnite.

LEGO Fortnite splits into two: Survival and Sandbox. While you can let your creative juices flow in Sandbox mode—with no resource limitations— Survival offers a different adventure. As the name suggests, you work with limited resources and try to make the most of everything.

When you launch your chosen game mode, you can choose between creating your own world or joining someone else’s creation, but can you play LEGO Fortnite offline?

Can you play LEGO Fortnite in offline mode?

LEGO Fortnite doesn’t seem to have an offline mode, as I was unable to launch it after disconnecting from the internet.

Clicking on OK sent me back to the Epic Games Launcher. Screenshot by Dot Esports

LEGO Fortnite is tied to the Fortnite client, which players can’t launch when they’re offline. I received a connection error when I tried to get into the Fortnite main lobby without internet, which also prevented me from playing LEGO Fortnite in offline mode.

With Minecraft’s offline features in mind, LEGO Fortnite could certainly benefit from an offline mode. However, Epic would need to create a separate client for LEGO Fortnite. Not only would this be an additional workload for the developer, it could also hurt the mode’s success in the long run. Having LEGO Fortnite featured on the game’s main screen will help to draw attention to the game mode, which is also instantly accessible since players don’t need to download anything additional.

LEGO Fortnite is likely to receive more updates in the future, though, as it looks to be a permanent partnership instead of a Limited-Time collaboration. LEGO Fortnite is free-to-play, too, so it’ll be interesting to observe its competition with Minecraft in the coming years.