Deadpool’s final week of challenges in Fortnite has arrived, but some players are unable to see them for some reason.

Epic Games is aware of the issue and says it’s investigating. For now, some might just have to wait until the problem is fixed. But others have been able to finish the challenges and play as Deadpool this morning.

We are investigating issues with missing Deadpool Week 7 challenges for some players. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 3, 2020

Once the problem is rectified, the final two challenges include finding Deadpool’s pistols and then using a phone booth or portapotty to switch into the outfit with ease.

A full set of Deadpool cosmetics is now in the Item Shop as well. It includes a glider, two emotes, and a harvesting tool if you really want to deck yourself out in Deadpool gear.

Here's what you have to do to complete the final week seven @Deadpool challenge in Fortnite and unlock the skin for "the merc with a mouth." pic.twitter.com/ExOmFPrfRi — Dot Esports (@DotEsports) April 3, 2020

Stay tuned for more information from Epic to find out when the problem is dealt with so you can unlock Deadpool.