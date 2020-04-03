Fortnite’s latest crossover skin, Marvel’s Deadpool, is now live in the game. The in-game store has been updated with a bunch of new Deadpool-themed cosmetics, too.

Players can access the Deadpool skin if they’ve completed all seven weeks of Deadpool challenges within the Battle Pass. But anyone can purchase the cosmetic packs.

That's right baby! Deadpool is in the game. Just need to complete his Challenges this week and voila, he's yours.



Even antiheroes have to heed the call 😏 pic.twitter.com/ARLR2fG8lx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 3, 2020

Apparently many players didn't see the animation of the Item Shop reset. Here it is for anyone who missed it!pic.twitter.com/h2ZQyCAI10 — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 3, 2020

The cosmetics include a glider, a harvesting tool, and two emotes. The Meaty Mallets harvesting tool is 800 V-Bucks, the emotes are 500 V-Bucks each, and the Dragacorn glider is 1,500 V-Bucks.

All four of them can be purchased in a bundle for 2,000 V-Bucks, which ends up being a good deal if you planned on buying all of them anyway.

These new cosmetics will work with any character, not just Deadpool. But he’ll obviously rock them the best. All of the new items can be found in the Featured section of today’s Item Shop.