Deadpool is now live in Fortnite, but you need to finish all seven weeks of Deadpool challenges to unlock him.

The first challenge in week seven is to find Deadpool’s pistols. They’re pretty easy to find, thankfully, and once you do, you can finish the final step to get the skin.

Make sure you have the Battle Pass. Deadpool challenges are only available in the Battle Pass this season because Deadpool is this season’s challenge skin.

The first pistol can be found directly underneath the table in the main room of the headquarters at the main menu. Simply hover over it and interact with it.

Once you do that, the second pistol can be found with Agent Meowscles in the Agents room. You can access it by clicking the door in the top left of the main room. The pistol is on the bottom right side of the screen.

Once you’ve found both pistols, you just need to use a phone booth or portapotty to unlock Deadpool for good.