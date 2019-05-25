Cloak and Tfue to remain duo partners for the Fortnite World Cup

Two of the best Fortnite: Battle Royale players in the world still plan to compete together in the game’s biggest esports tournament.

Despite Turner “Tfue” Tenney’s ongoing lawsuit against FaZe Clan, Denis “cloak” Lepore said that he intends to keep playing with Tfue and try to qualify for the Fortnite World Cup Finals in July.

creator code: cloakzy Clip of cloakzy Playing Fortnite – Clipped by jaygoodridge7

“Me and Turner are still going to be duo partners,” cloak said on stream. “Me and Turner are still homies. There’s nothing different between me and Turner, at all. We’re still brothers, still gonna slay out in the World Cup. We’re still gonna win the World Cup.”

Earlier this week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Tfue is suing FaZe Clan over “oppressive” contract terms. Despite the drama surrounding this lawsuit, Cloak released a statement on May 20 that echoes what he said on stream.

“As of now, I am still on FaZe,” cloak said. “Me and Tfue are still going to be a duo, we are still going to qualify and win the World Cup, move in together, and take this streaming thing to the next level.”

Tfue already qualified for the Fortnite World Cup Solo Finals in April, but he’s been unable to grab a spot in the duos competition with cloak yet. They’ll have two more chances to do so in the last duo qualifiers on June 2 and 16.