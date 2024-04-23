Can you breed tamed animals in LEGO Fortnite?

With its latest update, LEGO Fortnite has added Barns—a place for your tamed animals to take shelter and help you obtain critical recipe ingredients.

When kept in the Barn, these tamed animals provide everything from milk, slurp mushrooms, wool, and other items. They have to be regularly fed, which will keep their morale high and be productive at work. If you don’t feed them regularly, the animals will feel neglected, and they may leave your Barn and join the wilderness.

After taming and maintaining a few animals in your base, you might question whether they can also be bred to up their numbers on your farm. Here’s everything you should know about breeding in LEGO Fortnite.

Does LEGO Fortnite let you breed animals?

Breeding could be added in the future. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, it is not possible to breed animals in LEGO Fortnite. However, there might be a possibility in the future the developers introduce breeding to allow you to have multiple animals at your farm to produce resources in bulk quantities. The devs will undoubtedly announce that feature when it’s going to launch, however, which means we have no way of knowing if or when it might happen.

Currently, players can only have a limited number of barns in their village and get a small number of supplies from the animals.

The developers will add bears to the game who are hostile creatures, and currently, they cannot be tamed. If breeding is enabled in the future, it could even allow players to train animals and breed them with their kind to have more highly productive animals than usual. It even opens the possibility of stronger animals who could fight by your side to defeat more enormous creatures in the game.

This piece will be updated when breeding gets added to LEGO Fortnite.

