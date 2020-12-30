Bugha signs 2-year contract with Sentinels | Dot Esports

The Fortnite World Cup champion will remain with the organization for the foreseeable future.

Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha re-signed with Sentinels for another two years, the organization announced today.

Bugha joined Sentinels in March of 2019 and previously played for team No Clout, a professional Fortnite Duo project. Bugha won the Fortnite World Cup in 2019, securing his spot as one of the world’s best players and took home a $3 million cash prize.

Today is indeed the day. ✍️ 🏆 https://t.co/PZDztWrc2u — Sentinels (@Sentinels) December 30, 2020

Bugha has continued to compete in Fortnite at a professional level and recently expanded into other ventures. Bugha teamed up with Five Below to create an affordable line of gaming accessories, including a headset, keyboard, and mouse. Bugha also offers Fortnite lessons on AdvancedClub, a platform that allows players to learn from some of the world’s best players.

Not all of Bugha’s experiences as a professional gamer have been positive, however. Bugha was swatted during a live stream in August of 2019 but was luckily unharmed and able to quickly return to his stream. He was also one of the players to drop out of the Twitch Rivals Fortnite Showdown in 2019 but has since returned to playing Fortnite regularly.

The young player turned 18 today. His immense talent will likely allow him to continue to be one of the top Fortnite players and to be able to expand into other titles in the future.