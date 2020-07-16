Atlantis point of interest possibly leaked in latest Fortnite trailer | Dot Esports

The kingdom of Atlantis could be coming to Fortnite after an unknown underwater point of interest was spotted in the latest Fortnite trailer.

Epic Games posted a reveal trailer earlier today for the Black Manta skin, an antagonist of Aquaman in the DC Universe. Around 30 seconds into the trailer, Aquaman can be seen wearing his iconic suit while he’s surrounded by floating islands and a giant wave.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The promotional art of the Black Manta skin also shows the same image of the mysterious underwater point of interest.

Screengrab via Epic Games

It doesn’t seem like this location can be found in Fortnite right now. Thus, many fans think an Aquaman-specific point of interest like Atlantis could be coming soon. Atlantis, in the DC Universe, typically involves several underwater buildings surrounded by fishes and sharks, which can be seen in the background.

It could be possible that this is a first look at the Ruins point of interest, which was leaked by data miners earlier this month. Ruins will reportedly arrive once the water levels have lowered and the map has reached its final stage. This point of interest will be located in the northwest corner of the map near Sweaty Sands.

The Aquaman skin can be unlocked through a series of weekly challenges after players have purchased the battle pass for 950 V-Bucks. The Black Manta skin is available to purchase in the Item Shop.