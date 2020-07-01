Several points of interests in Fortnite will be available once water levels lower, data miners say | Dot Esports

Fortnite players won’t have to swim with the fishes for much longer once the map’s water levels gradually decrease.

Over the course of the season, several points of interest will reportedly become playable once more, including Weeping Woods and Slurpy Swamp, both of which have been replaced by The Fortilla and The Rug.

But these floating trash islands will be slowly pushed out to sea once the water levels decrease, according to a leaked image by VollMitBotox that shows the alleged final stage of the Chapter Two, season three map.

There are new points of interest, too. In the northwest corner of the map, players will reportedly be able to find The Ruins at some point. Although not much is known about this point of interest, it could tie in with Aquaman’s potential storyline or include some form of event.

Risky Reels is reportedly making a reappearance after being submerged underwater, too. Once the summer heat kicks in, Dirty Docks will reportedly become available in the northeast corner of the map alongside Craggy Cliffs in the north part. Other points of interest, like The Authority, will reportedly remain untouched.

The next time the water will lower is in 10 days, according to Fortnite data miner FortTory. This means that players should slowly find more places to loot and explore once more incremental changes have been introduced over the course of the season.