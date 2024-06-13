All Raiding the Rig challenges in Fortnite Chapter 5, season 3

Fortnite’s current storyline develops throughout a season, and patch v30.10 added a new questline for Chapter five, season three, Raiding the Rig.

As you help out Jones and Hope, you’ll unlock various rewards while getting new insights into the season’s story. While some of these quests are quite simple, others require you to outplay your opponents on the map.

1) Get intel from Brite Raider and Rust

One vehicle should get you to both locations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The first Raiding the Rig challenge is simple, and you’ll only need to interact with Brite Raider and Rust. They always spawn at the same location in every match, and you can talk to both in one go since they’re close to each other.

2) Collect a Security Card from Guards at Redline Rig

To complete the second Redline Rig quest in Fortnite Chapter Five, season three, you need to go to Redline Rig. Once you’re at the location, take down an NPC, and you’ll get a Security Card as a drop. Interact with it to add it to your inventory and complete the quest.

3) Upload data to Hope from terminals at Redline Rig

There are plenty of terminals at the Redline rig. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The third Raiding the Rig quest takes you to Redline Rig, which you just visited for the second quest. When you activate this quest, the three Redline Rig terminals will be marked on your map. Use them to upload data and complete this quest.

4) Destroy structures at Megalo Depot or Brutal Beachhead

You need to visit either Megalo Depot or Brutal Beachhead to complete the fourth Redline Rig quest. When you make it to one of the points of interest, start destroying objects until the counter hits 20.

5) Damage opponents at Megalo Depot or Brutal Beachhead

Pew-pew time at the Brutal Beachhead. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you complete the fourth quest, the fifth one will also unlock in the same locations. To complete this one, you need to deal 500 damage to opponents. NPCs and bosses also count toward this quest, so you don’t have to go out of your way to find players.

6) Steal the Pandora Gem at the Brutal Beachhead

When you advance to the sixth Raiding the Rig quest, the Pandora Gem will be marked on the map at the Brutal Beach. The search will lead you to a ship, and you may encounter opponents on your way there.

After completing all the steps, you’ll get to talk to Hope to complete the questline. While wrapping up this questline, you can also keep an eye out for Metallica Music notes, so you can also participate in the Metallica event at the same time.

