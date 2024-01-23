All new skins and cosmetics in LEGO Fortnite v28.10

LEGO Fortnite introduced a batch of new skins with the v28.18 updates. In total, nine more outfits have been added, while a further nine styles have been upgraded.

More than 1,200 Fortnite Outfits already have a LEGO skin. You can access all the LEGO styles you own in Fortnite. Here’s all the new skins added with v28.10

Every new skin in LEGO Fortnite v28.10

Do you own the Fortnite version? Image via Epic Games

You won’t find them in the shop just yet, but if you own the Fortnite skin, you should automatically have the LEGO version. Some skins were only available in the premium battle pass, including Ahsoka Tano and Wolverine, while others could be purchased in the Item Shop.

If you don’t own any of the Fortnite skins that received a LEGO style with v28.10, you’ll have to wait until the skin you want drops in the Item Shop again. There is no way of knowing when that will happen,

Here are all the Fortnite skins that received LEGO styles with the v28.10 update:

Ahsoka Tano

Finn

Jack Skellington

Loki Laufeyson

Scarlet Witch

Spider-Man

Star-Lord Outfit

Thanos

Wolverine

Higher detailed LEGO styles in LEGO Fortnite v28.10

Better looking LEGO skins. Image via Epic Games

Some LEGO styles already in the game received an upgrade with more details. If you own any of the skins listed below, you’ll notice the LEGO style has some differences. The new higher-detailed version will temporarily replace the older one, but you can choose between the two versions “late February,” according to Epic Games.

Here are the skins that received an updated LEGO upgrade: