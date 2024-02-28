All Mosaic Cache locations in Fortnite Chapter 5, season one

Fortnite‘s Week 13 Oydessy Quests task players with digging up Mosaic Caches. When you drop into a game, they aren’t immediately marked on your map, but don’t worry—I know where you need to go.

Recommended Videos

Every week, Epic Games drops a bunch of new Fortnite Quests. Sometimes, they’re challenges for the sake of it, but when it comes to NPC Quests, they’re often linked to the season’s overarching storyline. That’s the case for Odyssey and her Mosaics, which when completed, provide some clues about Fortnite Chapter Five, season two.

Stages two and three of Oydessy’s Mosaic Snapshot ask you to dig up Mosaic Caches, and we’ve marked their locations on the map to show you where to go.

Fortnite Mosaic Cache locations

Stage two

For stage two of the Mosaic Snapshot, you need to dig up Mosaic Caches hidden at windmills. Windmills aren’t marked on your map, however, and they aren’t named locations, so if you don’t know where they are, you could spend ages wandering around hoping to stumble on one.

Don’t worry, though, as I’ve marked their locations on the map below.

There are three windmills on the island. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

Stage three

Once you’ve completed stage two, you then need to head to the cemetery to dig up more Mosaic Caches. I’ve marked the location of the graveyard on the map below.

The church and cemetery sit on top of a hill. Screenshot/Remix by Dot Esports

How to dig up Mosaic Caches in Fortnite

To dig up Mosaic Caches, all you have to do is walk over and interact with them. They should be fairly easy to find once you make it to the right location, as they’re highlighted.

They’re hard to miss. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Once you’ve interacted with it, you’ll receive a notification that you’ve progressed in your Quest. More locations are set to be added throughout the week, so we’ll be sure to update this article with any new details.

For more, check out LEGO Fortnite‘s new Raft Survival and Obby Fun modes.