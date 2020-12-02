All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 | Dot Esports

Following Fortnite’s record-breaking end-of-season event last night—which saw more than 15 million players take down Galactus, the cosmic entity—comes the countdown for season five.

The next season, The Zero Point, is all about bounty hunters. The Mandalorian, from Disney’s Star Wars spin-off series, is just one of many new characters joining the battle royale.

Menace “realities greatest gladiator,” Mancake, a “flapjack forged on a griddle of rage,” and Mave, a “shape-shifting barbarian warrior,” are all making their way to Fortnite. But with any new update, season, or chapter, comes tons of new skins to look forward to.

Here are all the leaked cosmetics coming to Fortnite in Chapter two, Season five.

Skins and variants

Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via VastBlastt Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX Image via HYPEX

This article will be updated when more cosmetics surface.