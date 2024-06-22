All Fortnite Reload quests and rewards

Fortnite decides to go back to the basics again with Fortnite Reload and this nostalgia-inducing game mode comes knocking on your door with a complete set of quests and exclusive rewards.

I can think of many ways to spend my summer days, but none make me feel as melancholic as getting to relive my favorite moments from Fortnite‘s OG season. Thanks to Fortnite Reload, we can do just that and snag a couple of summer-themed rewards in the process. That said, between all the Story Quests, Weekly Quests, and collabs, it’s easy to get overwhelmed. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete all Fortnite Reload quests and get the rewards.

Fortnite Reload quests, listed

Back to Tilted Towers. Image via Epic Games

Below is a list of all Fortnite Reload quests. Keep in mind that these are different from the Fortnite Reload Daily quests.

Thank the Bus Driver five times.

Deal 5000 points of damage to enemy players.

Outlast players 500 times.

Complete 12 Reload Daily Quests.

Acquire 10 Accolades.

Collect 25 items.

Collect or spend 500 Bars.

Assist or eliminate 25 enemy players.

Travel 5000 distance after exiting the Battle Bus.

Survive 25 Storm Circles.

Restore 1000 points of health or shields.

Search 20 chests.

For completing each quest, you get 20000 points of experience. Completing them all gives you 240000 points of experience, which comes in handy to complete that Fortnite Chapter Five season three battle pass.

Fortnite Reload quest rewards

For completing all Fortnite Reload quests, you get the following rewards:

Digital Dogfite Contrail: Obtained after completing three quests.

Obtained after completing three quests. Pool Cubes Wrap: Obtained after completing six quests.

Obtained after completing six quests. Nana Bath Back Bling: Obtained after completing nine quests.

