All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC and Character Locations

A new season of Fortnite means a new map, and Chapter 5, Season 1, also includes an array of NPCs and characters to track down.

To start the season, there will be just eight different NPCs on the map. There also might be a lot more of them to find out there as the season progresses, in which case we will add to the list below to keep you up to date as we discover them. It does seem almost certain that more and more of them will appear on the map as the season goes on, or else this will be the lowest NPC count on the map since the system was originally introduced.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite

Image by Dot Esports

Collection Number Character Location 1 Sun Tan Specialist Found on the west coast, near some beach houses. 2 Metal Mouth Found in a small graveyard to the northwest of Reckless Railways. 3 Vengeance Jones Found underground near a tunnel. Is in a secret lab in an abandoned subway station. 4 Hope Found to the northwest of Hazy Hillside. Go in the large tunnel, then take the door on the left. 5 Snow Striker Found at a small base camp in the hills. 6 Steelsight Found in the building at Rebel’s Roost. Head for the front balcony. 7 Contract Giller Found at the pier to the northwest of Classy Courts on the north coast of the island. 8 Mecha Team Shadow Found at Riviera Station along the main railway route.

All the NPCs have special interactions with certain skins that will cause them to play different lines of dialogue, and they will also offer different goods and services to players. You will be able to buy supplies like healing items, weapons, and ammo from them.

The Bosses

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, while not strictly NPCs, there are a number of bosses that can be found on the map, five of them in total. These bosses will drop Society Medallions if you take them out. They are pretty tough, with good weapons and powerful shields. These bosses cannot be interacted with and won’t sell items or provide a service. They just want to kill you, so be very careful when near them.

The boss locations are marked by pictures of the medallions on your map throughout the round. If another player kills a boss and grabs a medallion, they will be shown instead.