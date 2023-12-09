All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC and Character Locations

Friends are waiting.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 gunfight on a train
Image via Epic Games

A new season of Fortnite means a new map, and Chapter 5, Season 1, also includes an array of NPCs and characters to track down.

To start the season, there will be just eight different NPCs on the map. There also might be a lot more of them to find out there as the season progresses, in which case we will add to the list below to keep you up to date as we discover them. It does seem almost certain that more and more of them will appear on the map as the season goes on, or else this will be the lowest NPC count on the map since the system was originally introduced.

Where to find all NPCs in Fortnite

A map showing Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 NPC Locations
Image by Dot Esports
Collection NumberCharacterLocation
1Sun Tan SpecialistFound on the west coast, near some beach houses.
2Metal MouthFound in a small graveyard to the northwest of Reckless Railways.
3Vengeance JonesFound underground near a tunnel. Is in a secret lab in an abandoned subway station.
4HopeFound to the northwest of Hazy Hillside. Go in the large tunnel, then take the door on the left.
5Snow StrikerFound at a small base camp in the hills.
6SteelsightFound in the building at Rebel’s Roost. Head for the front balcony.
7Contract GillerFound at the pier to the northwest of Classy Courts on the north coast of the island.
8Mecha Team ShadowFound at Riviera Station along the main railway route.

All the NPCs have special interactions with certain skins that will cause them to play different lines of dialogue, and they will also offer different goods and services to players. You will be able to buy supplies like healing items, weapons, and ammo from them.

The Bosses

Boss Locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, while not strictly NPCs, there are a number of bosses that can be found on the map, five of them in total. These bosses will drop Society Medallions if you take them out. They are pretty tough, with good weapons and powerful shields. These bosses cannot be interacted with and won’t sell items or provide a service. They just want to kill you, so be very careful when near them.

The boss locations are marked by pictures of the medallions on your map throughout the round. If another player kills a boss and grabs a medallion, they will be shown instead.

Related

Fortnite’s Solid Snake skin has no ass, and fans are crying
Are there bosses in LEGO Fortnite?

Author

Aidan O'Brien
A massive gaming fan, Aidan has been bad at esports since before it had a name. Known for haunting Quake and Unreal Tournament servers back in the day, he graduated to being bad at Brood War before moving on to becoming a terrible ADC in any MOBA that will have him. He spends too much time in Warframe and Destiny 2, and is eyeballing Marathon like a starving man looking at a sandwich.