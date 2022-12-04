A new Fortnite season calls for a new battle pass and skins. Epic Games concluded Chapter Three with the Fracture event and fans around the world are downloading the gigantic Fortnite patch for Chapter Four.

You won’t have to wait for the patch to be fully installed on your system to explore the latest content, though, since data miners have been working double time to reveal all the new skins that will be available in Chapter Four of Fortnite.

Here’s the full list so far.

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page One

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Two

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Three

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Four

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Five

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Six

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Seven

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Eight

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page Nine

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page 10

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page 11

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page 12

Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page 13

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Page 14

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Bonus rewards, Page One

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Bonus rewards, Page Two

Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games Screengrab via Epic Games

All Fortnite Chapter Four, season one battle pass skins – Bonus rewards, Page Three