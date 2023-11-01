How to assign tasks to your staff in Football Manager 24

Make the best use of your assistants in FM24.

Though Football Manager 24 allows players to control nearly everything, not everyone has the time or the expertise to run all of the club’s tasks—and this is where your staff can chime in and take some of the burden.

Pretty much any club from the first division or second division of any country will let you have at least one assistant coach and some specific coaches to help with training, as well as a director of football, scouts, and data analysts. But, to get the most out of your crew, you must know how to assign tasks to your staff in FM24.

Aside from the Board responsibilities, you can control everything else in FM24 and manage the club the way you want. This includes handling the team’s selection and training, hiring and firing members of the staff, signing and selling players, renewing contracts, showing up for press conferences, and creating a new recruitment focus for the scouts.

First of all, realistically speaking, the managers of clubs aren’t in charge of everything. Although most managers are involved in the process of signing players, for example, it’s the director of football, the president, or the owner who has the final say.

Not to mention that at the end of the day, controlling every single aspect possible of your club in FM24 can be quite grueling. I enjoyed it when I was a kid and had loads of time free every day, but now that I have a job, I don’t want to spend countless hours in FM24 and play as many matches as possible.

Tip: What I like to do nowadays is control the most important tasks. I still handle individual training, transfers, and contract extensions, and act as the coach in matches, but I leave press conferences, general training, and scouting tasks to my staff. Doing this allows me to play more matches instead of spending more time handling tasks.

The easiest way to start handling responsibilities to your staff in FM24 is through the Staff Hub located on the left-hand side of your screen.

Click the “Staff” button. Click “Responsibilities” in the center of the screen and explore the options from the drop-down menu. As I said, the only responsibilities you can’t control in FM24 are the ones pertaining to the Board. Aside from that you can control essentially everything.

Each task has a “Delegate” button, which you can use to assign it to someone in your staff.

button, which you can use to assign it to someone in your staff. In case you want to take care of a task yourself, all you have to do is click the “Take Control” button.

Tip: While it’s great to assign some tasks to your staff, be cautious with it. For example, if you let your director of football or president renew contracts, they might renew the contract of a player you wanted to sell or fire.



You should also delegate the tasks to staff who have great attributes. I, for example, let one of my coaches handle the general training as he has pretty good stats across the board, and is able to identify what the team needs to improve. If you don’t have someone good to take care of training, scouting, and hiring, perhaps it’s best to do it yourself as you’ll have better judgment.

Now that you have learned how to assign tasks in FM24, you can spend more time guiding your team to win championships.