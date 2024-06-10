Football Manager 25 confirms highly requested feature is finally being added

Football Manager 25 is set to add a feature fans have been crying out for in droves for years with the addition of a huge new license.

Sports Interactive’s long-running Football Manager franchise is one of the beacons of sports gaming, attracting millions of players every year. And now, you’ll finally be able to access a fully licensed Premier League soon.

It’s coming! Image via Sports Interactive

The multi-year partnership between Sports Interactive and the top-tier of English soccer means that starting in Football Manager 25, players can enjoy official logos, kits, and player photos—making the experience more realistic than ever.

The Football Manager franchise already has a long-running agreement with the EFL, covering the Championship to League Two, and the National League—meaning the top six tiers of English soccer will now be fully licensed for the first time.

This is a huge boost to players who want the full experience in Football Manager as it means you’ll no longer have to download player-created skins to add official logos and more to your game for the Premier League. Instead, your journey can begin with any of the 20 Premier League clubs, all of which are covered in the license, as soon as you boot up Football Manager 25 for the first time.

The addition of the Premier League license adds to the plethora of licenses that Football Manager boasts, with Football Manager 24‘s list of licenses including UEFA club competitions, the Bundesliga, several Italian clubs, the Eredivisie, SPFL, MLS, and more.

Further information on the Premier League’s in-game integration with Football Manager, as well as partnership activities between the studio and the league, will be revealed later in the year.

Sports Interactive has previously said that Football Manager 25 will “be like nothing before,” with a new engine, Unity, coming to the game, new animation tech for a “truer reflection of real-life football,” and the long-awaited addition of women’s soccer.

