Category:
Football Manager

Football Manager 24 players discover bug that lets you sign anyone for peanuts

Mbappe to Morecambe is possible.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 06:46 am
Player jumping in the air celebration in Football Manager 2024
Image via Sega

Football Manager 24 players have discovered a bug that lets you sign any player for next to nothing, making your dream transfers a reality.

Recommended Videos

Managing a transfer budget in Football Manager 24 can be a challenging task, especially if your club isn’t blessed with riches. Now, you can sign any player you want for a measly fee by exploiting a recently discovered glitch.

A transfer offer for Kylian Mbappe is accepted by PSG in Football Manager 24.
Bargain. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A post was shared on X, formerly Twitter, on Feb. 13 informing players about a bug that lets you take advantage of a specific offer to buy any player. I confirmed the approach works after I booted up an old save to test it out, before creating a new save with a much-lower ranked side just to be sure.

As you can see in the image above, my offer for Kylian Mbappe, widely regarded as the best player in the world, consisted of no up-front fee, £1.2k broken down into six installments of £200 each, and £2.5m after Mbappe made 50 league appearances. While my game is set to use GBP currency, the same figures will work no matter what currency your game uses.

With this bug now out in the wild, it’s easy for you to make transfers that are beyond your wildest dreams become a reality, like taking Mbappe to Morecambe or Bukayo Saka to Sao Paulo, though you will have to persuade the players themselves to make the move.

Sadly, this means you’ll still struggle to lure a world-class player to a small team, as you won’t be able to meet their demands, so the exploit won’t let you assemble a team of football stars plying their trade in the lower echelons of the English Football League pyramid. Still, at least you can give it try.

Author

Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.