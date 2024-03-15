An elite left winger in Football Manager 2024 has the capability to single-handedly take over a match and either score or create a game-winning goal. Here are the best players on the left flank to consider signing.
Every world class left winger in Football Manager 2024 comes with a hefty price tag, and are already on some of the best clubs in Europe. However, it’s still important to know all of the best players at the position if you’re ever unfortunate enough to go up against one, or plan on swooping in with a massive transfer fee.
The best Left Wingers in Football Manager 2024
|Name
|Club
|Rating
|Potential
|Age
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|91
|92
|22
|Neymar
|Al-Hilal
|88
|95
|31
|Heung-Min Son
|Tottenham
|85
|86
|30
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|85
|90
|23
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|82
|88
|27
|Rafael Leao
|AC Milan
|82
|88
|24
|Luiz Diaz
|Liverpool
|81
|86
|26
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|Napoli
|81
|89
|22
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern
|81
|85
|27
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|81
|90
|28
After winning a Scudetto in 2023, Napoli has had a turbulent season this year. This includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also started slow out of the gate, but over the past few weeks, the winger has rediscovered his form, and the superstar potential remains. At 28 years old, jumping from Raheem Sterling’s current rating to World Class seems unlikely. However, one otherworldly season can elevate the winger to one of the best players in the game without needing to trust to hard in your Youth Academy.