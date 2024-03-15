An elite left winger in Football Manager 2024 has the capability to single-handedly take over a match and either score or create a game-winning goal. Here are the best players on the left flank to consider signing.

Recommended Videos

Every world class left winger in Football Manager 2024 comes with a hefty price tag, and are already on some of the best clubs in Europe. However, it’s still important to know all of the best players at the position if you’re ever unfortunate enough to go up against one, or plan on swooping in with a massive transfer fee.

The best Left Wingers in Football Manager 2024

Vini Jr. is the best LW in FM 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Name Club Rating Potential Age Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 91 92 22 Neymar Al-Hilal 88 95 31 Heung-Min Son Tottenham 85 86 30 Phil Foden Man City 85 90 23 Jack Grealish Man City 82 88 27 Rafael Leao AC Milan 82 88 24 Luiz Diaz Liverpool 81 86 26 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 81 89 22 Kingsley Coman Bayern 81 85 27 Raheem Sterling Chelsea 81 90 28 The top three names don’t come as much of a surprise, given Vinicius Jr, Neymar, and Heung-Min Son are all widely regarded as three of the best players in the world. However, the list takes a few surprising twists and turns in the middle and back half of the list. So far in 2024, Phil Foden has 11 goals and 7 assists in 28 matches, and the Manchester City star has limitless potential as a still-young player. The same can be said about Rafael Leao, whose original star rating doesn’t jump off the page, but the Portuguese winger can potentially become a world class player in the right environment.

After winning a Scudetto in 2023, Napoli has had a turbulent season this year. This includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also started slow out of the gate, but over the past few weeks, the winger has rediscovered his form, and the superstar potential remains. At 28 years old, jumping from Raheem Sterling’s current rating to World Class seems unlikely. However, one otherworldly season can elevate the winger to one of the best players in the game without needing to trust to hard in your Youth Academy.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more