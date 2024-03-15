Category:
Best Left Wingers in Football Manager 2024

Left Wing in FM 24 is a stacked position.
Ryan Lemay
Mar 15, 2024
FM 24 corner kick
An elite left winger in Football Manager 2024 has the capability to single-handedly take over a match and either score or create a game-winning goal. Here are the best players on the left flank to consider signing.

Every world class left winger in Football Manager 2024 comes with a hefty price tag, and are already on some of the best clubs in Europe. However, it’s still important to know all of the best players at the position if you’re ever unfortunate enough to go up against one, or plan on swooping in with a massive transfer fee.

The best Left Wingers in Football Manager 2024

Vini Jr
Vini Jr. is the best LW in FM 24. Screenshot by Dot Esports
NameClubRating PotentialAge
Vinicius JrReal Madrid919222
NeymarAl-Hilal 889531
Heung-Min Son Tottenham 858630
Phil FodenMan City859023
Jack Grealish Man City 828827
Rafael LeaoAC Milan828824
Luiz Diaz Liverpool 818626
Khvicha KvaratskheliaNapoli 818922
Kingsley ComanBayern818527
Raheem Sterling Chelsea 819028
The top three names don’t come as much of a surprise, given Vinicius Jr, Neymar, and Heung-Min Son are all widely regarded as three of the best players in the world. However, the list takes a few surprising twists and turns in the middle and back half of the list. So far in 2024, Phil Foden has 11 goals and 7 assists in 28 matches, and the Manchester City star has limitless potential as a still-young player. The same can be said about Rafael Leao, whose original star rating doesn’t jump off the page, but the Portuguese winger can potentially become a world class player in the right environment.

After winning a Scudetto in 2023, Napoli has had a turbulent season this year. This includes Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who also started slow out of the gate, but over the past few weeks, the winger has rediscovered his form, and the superstar potential remains. At 28 years old, jumping from Raheem Sterling’s current rating to World Class seems unlikely. However, one otherworldly season can elevate the winger to one of the best players in the game without needing to trust to hard in your Youth Academy.

