Free Agents are among the more desirable assets in Football Manager 2024 for any player, especially at the start of a new save. If you’re looking for the best options, we’ve got you covered.
Whether you’ve taken over a title-chasing side or are set for a relegation battle in Football Manager 2024, Free Agents can provide a big boost for a small outlay—and the best thing about our selections is they’re up to date with the 24.3.0 update.
We’ve compiled a list of the best free agents in Football Manager 2024 below, split into their respective positions.
Best Free Agent goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024
The standout candidate on the list is former Manchester United stopper David de Gea, who is somehow still without a club, but his demands mean he won’t be an option unless you’re competing at the top-end of the table and have money to spare.
Elsewhere, Sergio Asenjo offers a wealth of experience, while Matt Macey is a younger option who can give you years of service at the right level—just don’t expect him to be your saviour at a bigger club.
You can see all of the goalkeepers we have selected below, including key details.
|Name
|Age
|Nation
|David de Gea
|32
|Spain
|Sergio Asenjo
|34
|Spain
|Jonathan Orozco
|37
|Mexico
|Diego Alves
|38
|Brazil
|Jonathan Bond
|30
|England
|Kiko Casilla
|36
|Spain
|Ben Foster
|40
|England
|Oscar Linner
|25
|Sweden
|Matt Macey
|27
|England
|Jed Steer
|29
|England
Best Free Agent defenders in Football Manager 2024
World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi is an option to consider, alongside former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal—both of whom have an abundance of experience and can make an impact, as can Diego Godin.
You can see all the defenders we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.
|Name
|Age
|Nation
|Positions
|Shkodran Mustafi
|31
|Germany
|DC
|Aleix Vidal
|33
|Spain
|DR/WBR
|Kostas Stafylidis
|29
|Greek
|DL/WBL
|Diego Godin
|37
|Uruguay
|DC
|Ryan Bertand
|33
|England
|DL/WBL
|Dalbert
|29
|Brazil
|DL/WBL
|Jack O’Connell
|29
|England
|DC
|Gino Peruzzi
|31
|Argentina
|DR/DL/WBR
|Marvin Zeegelar
|32
|Netherlands
|DL/DC/WBL
Best Free Agent midfielders in Football Manager 2024
You can roll back the years by picking up Marouane Fellaini, but there are some decent younger options to consider, including Xeka, Federico Navarro, and Ismael.
You can see all the midfielders we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.
|Name
|Age
|Nation
|Positions
|Marouane Fellaini
|35
|Belgium
|MC/AMC
|Peter Etebo
|27
|Nigeria
|DM
|Lucas Biglia
|36
|Argentina
|DM
|Xeka
|27
|Portugal
|DM/MC
|Federico Navarro
|23
|Argentina
|DM/MC
|Ismael
|28
|Brazil
|DM/MC
Best Free Agent forwards in Football Manager 2024
Goals win games and the likes of Carlos Vela and Karim Bellarabi have proven their worth over the years, as have Andy Delort, Aleix Teixera, and Diego Perotti.
Unfortunately, the Free Agents list is a bit starved of younger players, and the best options are all 30+.
You can see all the forwards we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.
|Name
|Age
|Nation
|Positions
|Andy Delort
|31
|Algeria
|ST
|Carlos Vela
|35
|Mexico
|AMR/AML/AMC/ST
|Hatem Ben Arfa
|37
|France
|AMR/AMC
|Karim Bellarabi
|34
|Germany
|MR/AMR
|Diego Perotti
|34
|Argentina
|AML
|Alex Teixera
|33
|Brazil
|AMC/ST
|Helder Costa
|30
|Angola
|AMC/AMR
|Jean-Paul Boetius
|30
|Netherlands
|AML/AMC