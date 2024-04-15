Free Agents are among the more desirable assets in Football Manager 2024 for any player, especially at the start of a new save. If you’re looking for the best options, we’ve got you covered.

Recommended Videos

Whether you’ve taken over a title-chasing side or are set for a relegation battle in Football Manager 2024, Free Agents can provide a big boost for a small outlay—and the best thing about our selections is they’re up to date with the 24.3.0 update.

We’ve compiled a list of the best free agents in Football Manager 2024 below, split into their respective positions.

Premier League great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The standout candidate on the list is former Manchester United stopper David de Gea, who is somehow still without a club, but his demands mean he won’t be an option unless you’re competing at the top-end of the table and have money to spare.

Elsewhere, Sergio Asenjo offers a wealth of experience, while Matt Macey is a younger option who can give you years of service at the right level—just don’t expect him to be your saviour at a bigger club.

You can see all of the goalkeepers we have selected below, including key details.

Name Age Nation David de Gea 32 Spain Sergio Asenjo 34 Spain Jonathan Orozco 37 Mexico Diego Alves 38 Brazil Jonathan Bond 30 England Kiko Casilla 36 Spain Ben Foster 40 England Oscar Linner 25 Sweden Matt Macey 27 England Jed Steer 29 England

World Cup winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi is an option to consider, alongside former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal—both of whom have an abundance of experience and can make an impact, as can Diego Godin.

You can see all the defenders we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.

Name Age Nation Positions Shkodran Mustafi 31 Germany DC Aleix Vidal 33 Spain DR/WBR Kostas Stafylidis 29 Greek DL/WBL Diego Godin 37 Uruguay DC Ryan Bertand 33 England DL/WBL Dalbert 29 Brazil DL/WBL Jack O’Connell 29 England DC Gino Peruzzi 31 Argentina DR/DL/WBR Marvin Zeegelar 32 Netherlands DL/DC/WBL

Memorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can roll back the years by picking up Marouane Fellaini, but there are some decent younger options to consider, including Xeka, Federico Navarro, and Ismael.

You can see all the midfielders we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.

Name Age Nation Positions Marouane Fellaini 35 Belgium MC/AMC Peter Etebo 27 Nigeria DM Lucas Biglia 36 Argentina DM Xeka 27 Portugal DM/MC Federico Navarro 23 Argentina DM/MC Ismael 28 Brazil DM/MC

Wing Wizard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Goals win games and the likes of Carlos Vela and Karim Bellarabi have proven their worth over the years, as have Andy Delort, Aleix Teixera, and Diego Perotti.

Unfortunately, the Free Agents list is a bit starved of younger players, and the best options are all 30+.

You can see all the forwards we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.

Name Age Nation Positions Andy Delort 31 Algeria ST Carlos Vela 35 Mexico AMR/AML/AMC/ST Hatem Ben Arfa 37 France AMR/AMC Karim Bellarabi 34 Germany MR/AMR Diego Perotti 34 Argentina AML Alex Teixera 33 Brazil AMC/ST Helder Costa 30 Angola AMC/AMR Jean-Paul Boetius 30 Netherlands AML/AMC

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more