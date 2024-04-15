Erling Haaland celebrating a goal in Football Manager 2024.
Image via Sports Interactive
Best Free Agents in Football Manager 2024

Bargain bucket.
Image of Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Apr 15, 2024 05:35 am

Free Agents are among the more desirable assets in Football Manager 2024 for any player, especially at the start of a new save. If you’re looking for the best options, we’ve got you covered.

Whether you’ve taken over a title-chasing side or are set for a relegation battle in Football Manager 2024, Free Agents can provide a big boost for a small outlay—and the best thing about our selections is they’re up to date with the 24.3.0 update.

We’ve compiled a list of the best free agents in Football Manager 2024 below, split into their respective positions.

Best Free Agent goalkeepers in Football Manager 2024

David de Gea's page in Football Manager 2024.
Premier League great. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The standout candidate on the list is former Manchester United stopper David de Gea, who is somehow still without a club, but his demands mean he won’t be an option unless you’re competing at the top-end of the table and have money to spare.

Elsewhere, Sergio Asenjo offers a wealth of experience, while Matt Macey is a younger option who can give you years of service at the right level—just don’t expect him to be your saviour at a bigger club.

You can see all of the goalkeepers we have selected below, including key details.

NameAgeNation
David de Gea32Spain
Sergio Asenjo34Spain
Jonathan Orozco37Mexico
Diego Alves38Brazil
Jonathan Bond30England
Kiko Casilla36Spain
Ben Foster40England
Oscar Linner25Sweden
Matt Macey27England
Jed Steer29England

Best Free Agent defenders in Football Manager 2024

Shkodran Mustafi's page in Football Manager 2024.
World Cup winner. Screenshot by Dot Esports

World Cup winner Shkodran Mustafi is an option to consider, alongside former Barcelona man Aleix Vidal—both of whom have an abundance of experience and can make an impact, as can Diego Godin.

You can see all the defenders we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.

NameAgeNationPositions
Shkodran Mustafi31GermanyDC
Aleix Vidal33SpainDR/WBR
Kostas Stafylidis29GreekDL/WBL
Diego Godin37UruguayDC
Ryan Bertand33EnglandDL/WBL
Dalbert29BrazilDL/WBL
Jack O’Connell29EnglandDC
Gino Peruzzi31ArgentinaDR/DL/WBR
Marvin Zeegelar32NetherlandsDL/DC/WBL

Best Free Agent midfielders in Football Manager 2024

Marouane Fellaini's page in Football Manager 2024.
Memorable. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can roll back the years by picking up Marouane Fellaini, but there are some decent younger options to consider, including Xeka, Federico Navarro, and Ismael.

You can see all the midfielders we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.

NameAgeNationPositions
Marouane Fellaini35BelgiumMC/AMC
Peter Etebo27NigeriaDM
Lucas Biglia36ArgentinaDM
Xeka27PortugalDM/MC
Federico Navarro23ArgentinaDM/MC
Ismael28BrazilDM/MC

Best Free Agent forwards in Football Manager 2024

Karim Bellarabi's page in Football Manager 2024.
Wing Wizard. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Goals win games and the likes of Carlos Vela and Karim Bellarabi have proven their worth over the years, as have Andy Delort, Aleix Teixera, and Diego Perotti.

Unfortunately, the Free Agents list is a bit starved of younger players, and the best options are all 30+.

You can see all the forwards we’ve selected below, including their positions and other details.

NameAgeNationPositions
Andy Delort31AlgeriaST
Carlos Vela35MexicoAMR/AML/AMC/ST
Hatem Ben Arfa37FranceAMR/AMC
Karim Bellarabi34GermanyMR/AMR
Diego Perotti34ArgentinaAML
Alex Teixera33BrazilAMC/ST
Helder Costa30AngolaAMC/AMR
Jean-Paul Boetius30NetherlandsAML/AMC
Read Article Best Football Manager 2024 mods
An image of a player doing a corner in FM24.
Category: Football Manager
Football Manager
Best Football Manager 2024 mods
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Best Left Wingers in Football Manager 2024
FM 24 corner kick
Category: Football Manager
Football Manager
Best Left Wingers in Football Manager 2024
Ryan Lemay Ryan Lemay Mar 15, 2024
Read Article Best Youth Academies in Football Manager 2024
A generic art of Football Manager 24. The game's logo is white and the background is purple.
Category: Football Manager
Football Manager
Best Youth Academies in Football Manager 2024
Blaine Polhamus Blaine Polhamus Mar 15, 2024
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Professional writer since 2014. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications.