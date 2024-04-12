When it comes to the modding for Football Manager 2024, there are all sorts of great options available, from graphical changes to license fixes.

If you are thinking of making changes, these are the best Football Manager 2024 mods that you can install and play right now to enhance your game. All the mods we’ll be looking at are available over at the FMScout, so make sure to check out the website for yourself for all the Football Manager 2024 mods they have to offer.

Essential Views Mod by ingey1968

A must for those who like to stay organized. Image via Sports Interactive and ingey1968 on FMScout.

This Essential Views mod is excellent for organizing what you see on your screen. The mod offers custom views for four specific areas, creating a more organized perspective that can be incredibly useful when trying to make sense of all the data you’ll need to analyze.

The mod gives you Tactic Views, Squad Views, Staff Search Views, and Scouting Views, all of which are important elements of your managerial career. Being able to see everything clearly and concisely is key to making the best decisions.

The Essential Views mod can be used by players with any kind of screen, but it is best suited for players using a widescreen monitor; this way you’ll be able to see all the necessary columns without having to keep scrolling.

Ultra-realistic new gen faces for players by RockNRolla and the FM. Zweierkette community

Make those faces a little more eye-catching. Image via Sports Interactive and RockNRolla and the FM. Zweierkette community on FM Scout.

If you want to improve the look of the faces of your team players, then you can do this with ease with this newgen face mod.

By using AI technology, the mod brings the faces of the players in the game to life in an impressive way. You can choose between 36,606 cutout faces or 36,865 cutout faces that also include the team kit, all of which are highly diverse and excellently detailed.

This mod is also compatible with the NewGan Manager tool, which allows you to manage and generate XML configs for any Newgen face packs. Make sure to check that tool out at the link here to streamline the process of adapting the face pack and ensure that the images are integrated into your save file with ease.

Real name licenses fix by TheNotoriousPr0

A mod for those craving realism. Image via Sports Interactive and TheNotoriousPr0 on FM Scout.

Next is a highly popular mod that has had more than 700,000 views since it was released in March 2024. The mod is a comprehensive fix that corrects the fake names used in Football Manager 2024. This problem comes from licensing issues, which led to several fake names being used for elements such as awards, clubs, and competitions.

The mod will fix the following elements of Football Manager 2024:

All the names of the major leagues.

All names of playable clubs across all continents.

All names of the European Top League clubs, even though they are not playable.

The names of all the National, International, and Continental Cups.

The names of all the Continental awards.

Some of the names of certain stadiums.

A lot of the minor league names, but not all.

This is a mod that many FM24 fans are desperate for if the amount of views that it has had in a small amount of time is anything to go by. If you are one of these players, then this is a mod that is sure to be of interest.

FM Genie Scout 24 by Stam

This next mod is very useful for those who are looking to streamline the process of scouting in Football Manager 2024. The mod is a scouting tool that has been made with the goal—pun intended—of creating more possibilities when it comes to locating, sorting through, and shortlisting both the players and the staff members.

As well as this, Genie Scout is also handy when it comes to controlling player and staff progress. It also makes certain invisible attributes visible, making it easier to create shortlists.

Leagues Mega Pack by @Timo@

For those looking to get fully immersed in their role as a football manager, this next mod is sure to be of interest. The Leagues Mega Pack mod adds an extra layer of realism to FM24 by offering rules, structures, and calendars that are as real or as close to the real leagues as possible.

The database includes leagues from across 177 nations, allowing you to manage teams across these new nations and greatly expand the leagues you can play, making for a more diverse and extensive selection. For tons of extra details—as well as an extra dash of immersion—this is a mod you will want to check out.

Trophies Megapack by DAZS8

Trophies for days. Image via Sports Interactive and DAZS8 on FM Scout.

This mod is more of a cosmetic one, but much like some of the other mods we’ve looked at on this list, these are all necessary components to add to the immersion of FM2024.

This mod will add images of real trophies for all of the playable nations that are in the game. This includes iconic trophies such as the European Cup and the UEFA Champions League Cup. There are a huge amount of trophies included in this FM2024 megapack, with more than 1230 of them included. If you’re a stickler for immersion, or if you just want to see some of the real-world trophies in your game, then this mod is a must.

Mini Stadiums Superpack 2024 by stevemc

You’ll be greeted with images of stadiums from around the world with this mod. Image via Sports Interactive and stevemc on FM Scout.

Last but not least is another cosmetic mod that includes images of a range of stadiums from around the world. There are almost 4,700 images here. They will appear throughout FM2024 on different screens, such as on the home screen and the team information screen.

You’ll need to use a custom skin to get this mod to work, but it is sure to be worth it for those who want an extra bit of detail with their imagery as they play.

